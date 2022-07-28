Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.21.

Tenable Stock Down 15.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tenable has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $405,761.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,502.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $405,761.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,502.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,832 shares of company stock worth $4,674,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 1,220.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

