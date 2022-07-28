Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,962,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.48.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $130.58 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.37.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

