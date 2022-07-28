State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,348 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $129.00 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.02 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.89.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

