State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,223.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global cut Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of M opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

