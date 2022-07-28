State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 773,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,212,000 after purchasing an additional 303,513 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GXO opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 29.34.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.59.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

