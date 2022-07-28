Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 643 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 4.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $53,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $293.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

