Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Lowered to $20.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of SQSP opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Squarespace will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $590,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 551,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $613,604 in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Squarespace by 56.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,755 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 8.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,527,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,872,000 after buying an additional 202,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 625,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

