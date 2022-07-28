Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,610 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Ally Financial by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY opened at $32.93 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

