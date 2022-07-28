Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 789 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 45.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $94.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.16.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

