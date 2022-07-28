Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 405 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

ZBRA stock opened at $338.49 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $283.72 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

