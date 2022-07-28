Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,406 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,015,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,324,000 after purchasing an additional 56,786 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

ONEOK Price Performance

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.