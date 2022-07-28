Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on EPAM Systems to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.50.

EPAM opened at $325.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.86 and a 200 day moving average of $336.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

