Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 107.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ACM opened at $69.98 on Thursday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACM. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on AECOM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.