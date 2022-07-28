Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,023 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in Splunk by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 27,625 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $101.83 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.