Shell Asset Management Co. Has $18.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 39,836 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $188.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

