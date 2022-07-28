Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.00.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $210.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.64. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

