Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,103,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $117.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $146.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day moving average is $109.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

