Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 733 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 141.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 307.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

