Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Lowered to $460.00 at Robert W. Baird

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.31.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $418.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.02 and a 200 day moving average of $436.00. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

