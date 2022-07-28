Robert W. Stallings Buys 2,430 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Stock

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIOGet Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBIO opened at $22.91 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.97.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

