Robert W. Stallings Acquires 2,430 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

TCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

