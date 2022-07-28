Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
REGI stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
