Redmond Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,258,000 after buying an additional 153,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,310,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.2 %

XOM stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $385.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.