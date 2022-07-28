Piper Sandler Increases Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $58.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IONS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,346,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,284 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,197 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after acquiring an additional 365,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

