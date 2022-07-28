PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.01, but opened at $20.06. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 2,923 shares.

The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369,554 shares in the company, valued at $26,021,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 502.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 436,947 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

