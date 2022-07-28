One Day In July LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

One Day In July LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.