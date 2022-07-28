MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($236.73) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($260.20) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, July 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($197.96) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €214.00 ($218.37) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

ETR:MTX opened at €187.40 ($191.22) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €179.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €190.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €159.40 ($162.65) and a 1-year high of €221.10 ($225.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

