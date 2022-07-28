Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 246 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $5,455,836.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,041,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $45,122.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $5,455,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,041,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,472 shares of company stock worth $12,533,685. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.13. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

