Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 153,425 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,310,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $91.57 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

