Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $270,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.75 and its 200 day moving average is $146.74. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

