Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 155.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 67,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 49.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

