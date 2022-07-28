Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $121.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

