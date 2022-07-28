McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in McKesson by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $25,516,425 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

NYSE MCK opened at $339.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.03. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $192.38 and a 12-month high of $341.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

