McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at Barclays

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $289.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCD. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.77.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $258.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

