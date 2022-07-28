Matthew A. Drapkin Purchases 26,256 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $51,986.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,663,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,840.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Great Elm Group Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:GEG opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $58.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 81,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Featured Stories

