Matthew A. Drapkin Purchases 26,256 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $51,986.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,663,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,840.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Great Elm Group Trading Up 6.8 %
NASDAQ:GEG opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $58.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.
Great Elm Group Company Profile
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
