Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

DIS stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.90. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

