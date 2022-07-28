Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $298.91 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

