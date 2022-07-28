Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $113.06 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

