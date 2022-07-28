JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $261.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $247.00 to $261.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.57.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 178.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.35.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.