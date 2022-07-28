Jennifer Michaelson Sells 8,000 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $116,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of -0.50. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. Research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

