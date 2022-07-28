Jennifer Michaelson Sells 8,000 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $116,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ CGEM opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of -0.50. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. Research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullinan Oncology (CGEM)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.