iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COMT. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,184,000 after buying an additional 2,695,240 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,194,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 898,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 497,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,084,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after buying an additional 317,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COMT opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

