Insider Selling: Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Senior Officer Sells C$78,196.30 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total transaction of C$78,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,040,119.06.

Andrew Macritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Andrew Macritchie sold 1,663 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$9,995.63.

CVE SKE opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.12.

Several research firms recently commented on SKE. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

