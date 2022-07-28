Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 6,390 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $96,169.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,616,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $619,462.70.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10.

On Thursday, May 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $136,350.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 509 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $7,645.18.

eXp World Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 3.09.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in eXp World by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.