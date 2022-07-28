Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $83,070.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50.

DXCM stock opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 165.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average is $99.83. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

