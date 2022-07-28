Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $107.36 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average of $138.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.87.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

