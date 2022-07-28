Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBTX. Stephens upped their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

IBTX opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.38.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $187,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,617.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $187,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,617.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $63,693.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at $534,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,858 shares of company stock valued at $627,352 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

