Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Raised to $196.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $209.71 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.