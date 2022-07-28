Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 74.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.

