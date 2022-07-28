HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,029 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 234,600 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in HP were worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.62 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.