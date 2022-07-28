Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

